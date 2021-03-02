Instacart Hits $39B Valuation With New $265M Funding Round

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- Grocery delivery startup Instacart has reached a valuation of $39 billion after receiving $265 million from a group of private investors that includes firms like Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, the company said Tuesday. The money will be used for a variety of purposes, including new hires at the corporate level and further development and expansion of the company's online retail offerings, according to the announcement. In addition to Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, the investment round also featured D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity Management & Research Co. LLC and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. All of the investors featured in the...

