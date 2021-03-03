It's Time To Fix The Patent System's Gender Problem

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 2:33 PM EST) -- If we had a nickel for every incidence of astonishment on the faces of people when they learn we work in patent law — and have engineering degrees — we might be rich by now. At networking events, when meeting new clients, and even when talking to the rare female inventor, both of us have heard surprise that we are admitted to the patent bar, or disbelief that we have backgrounds in electrical engineering. It's hard to break the stereotype that the typical patent attorney is male with a science or engineering degree, because that is exactly who mostly is admitted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS