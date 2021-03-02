Texas Reopening Won't Curb Courts' COVID-19 Restrictions

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- The Texas judiciary's COVID-19 restrictions will remain unaffected even after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that "it's now time to open Texas 100%" and rescind the state's mask mandate and 75% capacity on businesses. "Executive orders do not apply to the judiciary, which is a separate, independent branch of government," Margie S. Johnson, assistant general counsel for the Texas Office of Court Administration, told Law360. Abbott said that by next Wednesday "most of the earlier executive orders" would no longer be in place, citing lower rates of infection and higher vaccination rates in the state. Nearly 2 million people have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS