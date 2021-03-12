These Firms Landed The Most Patent Litigation Work In 2020

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 12:03 AM EST) -- Despite the COVID-19 crisis, several law firms handled more patent litigation in 2020 compared to the previous year, with a Virginia firm representing the most plaintiffs in district courts and an intellectual property powerhouse topping the list for representing defendants. Alexandria, Virginia-based Rabicoff Law LLC landed the top spot for law firms representing patent plaintiffs in district court litigation, filing 356 cases in 23 districts last year, according to a new report from Lex Machina. Coming in second was The Chong Law Firm, which has offices in Pennsylvania and Delaware, with 228 cases. Ohio-based Sand Sebolt & Wernow Co. LPA placed...

