NYC Bar Supports Giuliani Probe Over Work For Trump

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- The New York City Bar Association supports investigating whether Rudy Giuliani should be sanctioned and potentially lose his legal license for allegedly promoting false voter fraud claims while he headed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, the organization announced Tuesday. The association backs separate ethics complaints filed in January by former New York State Bar Association president Michael Miller and by the bipartisan nonprofit Lawyers Defending American Democracy that contend Giuliani intentionally and repeatedly crossed ethical and legal lines as he represented the former president and the Trump campaign, according to its announcement. The association also...

