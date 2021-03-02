EPA Hits Chem Co. With Fine For Toxic Substances Violations

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- Chemicals distributor Brenntag Pacific Inc. has agreed to pay a $128,265 fine as part of a settlement for failing to produce accurate reports regarding the import of nine different chemicals, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday. The agency said that Brenntag was hit only with a fine because it had already corrected violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act that were discovered at some of the company's facilities in Alaska and California. The issues allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2017, and violated the TSCA, which requires chemical importers and manufacturers to submit chemical data reporting information to the EPA every...

