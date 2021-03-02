Latham Guides Crypto Tax Startup In $100M Funding Round

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- TaxBit, a company touting cryptocurrency tax automation software, said Tuesday it raised $100 million with guidance from Latham & Watkins LLP as the company looks to launch an accounting service and expand internationally. Utah-headquartered TaxBit aims to help consumers, businesses and governments with tax compliance regarding cryptocurrencies. Its technology has helped with the filing of more than 1 million sets of tax forms to date, according to the announcement. The company said it's also planning to launch an accounting division later this year and grow its international presence. "At TaxBit, we believe that one of the greatest financial innovations and disruptions...

