WebBank Hires Former Paul Hastings, Petal Card Atty As GC

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- Utah-based WebBank announced that it has tapped former Petal Card Inc. top attorney Parris Sanz as its executive vice president and general counsel. WebBank, which shared the announcement on Tuesday, said Sanz joined the industrial bank in January. WebBank President Jason Lloyd said in a statement that as the company continues to grow and evolve, it is excited to welcome Sanz to its executive leadership team. "Parris brings a strategic understanding of the FinTech industry and decades of legal, regulatory, and compliance experience," Lloyd said. According to WebBank, Sanz previously served as general counsel, chief compliance officer, and SVP of operations...

