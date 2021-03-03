Hemp Co. 'Dragging Its Feet' To Repay $1.27M Loan, Suit Says

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- A hemp harvester borrowed nearly $1.27 million in seed money to get itself up and running — and is now "dragging its feet" on paying back the funds, the farm's creditor said in a lawsuit in Oregon federal court. In its action filed Tuesday, lender Maricap Rolen Stone 2019 LLC claimed that hemp cultivation operation TLR Enterprises LLC and its guarantor Tyler Rolen owe Maricap more than a million dollars. Maricap claimed that TLR and Rolen signed two separate agreements for Maricap to furnish funds to TLR. According to Maricap, TLR and Rolen represented that they had expertise in the hemp...

