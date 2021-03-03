UK Exchange Listing Rules Overhaul To Clear Way For SPACs

Law360, London (March 3, 2021, 10:45 AM GMT) -- The British government is considering a catalog of new rules for stock exchange listings, including provisions to attract special purpose acquisition companies, in a move to boost the London market's global competitiveness after Brexit. The proposals are part of a Treasury-backed review that comes as Britain seeks to cement its position as a world-leading financial center. (iStock) The proposed reforms will include rules that support the operation so-called SPAC "blank check companies" formed solely to raise capital during an initial public offering to buy a target company, HM Treasury said Wednesday. The reform will allow London to follow a trend flourishing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS