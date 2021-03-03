Pension Standards Body Urges Action On Retirement 'Portals'

Law360, London (March 3, 2021, 5:12 PM GMT) -- A standards body for the pensions industry has called on retirement schemes to start preparing their members' data in a format that can be used by a government online portal designed to help millions of savers track their investments. The Pensions Administration Standards Association published guidance for the sector on Tuesday, ahead of the implementation of reforms in the Pension Schemes Act 2021. The act has introduced a legal framework for centralized website portals, known as dashboards, that the government hopes will reunite long-term investors with lost retirement pots. Insurers estimate that 1.6 million pension plans worth £19.4 billion ($27 billion) are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS