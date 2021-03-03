Insurers Still Exposed To 'Silent' Risk From Cyberattacks

Law360, London (March 3, 2021, 4:25 PM GMT) -- Insurers are exposed to losses on claims for cybercrime because such cover is bundled with other unrelated policies and because of unclear terms in the fine print, a data analytics agency has warned. Standard & Poor's Global said in a study that the computer systems of businesses are increasingly coming under attack — but the global cyber-insurance market remains underdeveloped. S&P pointed to a 2020 report by insurer Hiscox Ltd., which said that only 26% of more than 5,500 companies it surveyed had a stand-alone cyber-insurance policy. According to Hiscox, the median cost of a cyberattack increased by nearly six times...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS