French Regulator Fines ING €3 million Over AML Failings

Law360, London (March 3, 2021, 3:19 PM GMT) -- The French financial conduct watchdog has said it has hit ING France with a €3 million ($3.6 million) fine after it found shortcomings in the lender's safeguards against money laundering and terrorist financing. The Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution, known as ACPR, said in a report on Tuesday that problems with compliance at the French bank included shortcomings in its implementation of due diligence. AML regulations oblige banks to pay close attention to the details of customers and their backgrounds to help prevent criminals from using bank accounts to deposit and withdraw dirty money. The regulator found that ING's...

