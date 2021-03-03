Edwin Coe Atty Resigns As Law Society Head Over Fee Row

Law360, London (March 3, 2021, 4:05 PM GMT) -- A senior partner at Edwin Coe LLP will step aside as the head of the professional association for solicitors in England and Wales in the wake of renewed scrutiny about fees charged to a former client. David Greene will resign as Law Society president this month after the High Court revived a dispute with a former client over legal fees. (iStock) The Law Society announced on Wednesday that current president David Greene will resign later this month after a court recently revived a long-running dispute with a former client over legal fees. Greene said he did not want the case, which...

