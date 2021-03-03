UK Corp. Tax To Rise To 25% From 19%, Chancellor Says

Law360, London (March 3, 2021, 7:44 PM GMT) -- The United Kingdom will increase its top rate of corporation tax from 19% to 25% by 2023, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunk announced Wednesday in presenting a budget that included a raft of new tax measures. When the tax increase comes into force, businesses with profits of £50,000 ($70,000) or less will continue to be taxed at 19%. A so-called taper above £50,000 will be introduced so that only businesses with profits greater than £250,000 will be taxed at the full 25% rate, according to HM Treasury. The Conservative Party has been in power in the U.K. since 2010, and successive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS