EU Eyes Reinforced Transparency Rules After Wirecard Case

Law360, London (March 3, 2021, 4:47 PM GMT) -- The European Union's markets regulator warned national regulators on Wednesday that they must strengthen the policing of the bloc's financial transparency regime after a giant hole in the accounts of a German payments firm highlighted failings by the country's watchdog. The European Securities and Markets Authority called on the European Commission to revamp the Transparency Directive, which forces listed companies to disclose to investors their financial performance, details of major holdings of voting rights and other data required under the bloc's Market Abuse Directive to investors. ESMA said that the proposed overhaul will enhance how national regulators enforce the rules across...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS