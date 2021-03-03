Gov't Freezes Lifetime Allowance For Pensions

Law360, London (March 3, 2021, 3:55 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government on Wednesday froze a threshold above which long-term savers can be taxed on their retirement pots, a measure that pension industry professionals say could discourage people from saving. In the spring budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the pension lifetime allowance would remain at its current level of £1,073,100 ($1.5 million) until 2026, rather than increase to match inflation. Those who have savings of above that amount can face up to 25% tax on pension payments after they reach retirement. The decide to freeze the lifetime allowance, also known as the LTA, has been described as a "stealth tax"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS