SEC To Step Up Climate, Crypto Focus In 2021 Examinations

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- The nation's top securities regulator will step up its focus on climate risks and digital assets as it probes regulated companies in the year ahead, according to the annual report released by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's examinations unit on Wednesday. The agency's climate-related exam focus will include oversight of so-called proxy voting policies and business continuity plans to ensure that they align with investors' interests, SEC acting Chair Allison Herren Lee said in a statement. "Through these and other efforts, we are integrating climate and ESG considerations into the agency's broader regulatory framework," Lee said. The report maintains the...

