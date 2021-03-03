Trump Admin.'s Last-Minute Pesticide Approval Challenged

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- Public interest groups on Wednesday claimed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rushed through approving a dangerous pesticide for use on Florida orange and grapefruit crops in the final days of the Trump administration and asked that the agency be forced to reconsider. The Farmworker Association of Florida, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Environmental Working Group asked for a review of the EPA's January decision to reapprove the use of previously canceled pesticide aldicarb — a move they said ignored available evidence about the dangerous neurotoxin. The groups said the decision puts farmworker and public waterway health in jeopardy despite...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS