Biden Withdraws Tanden's Nomination For OMB Director

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 12:46 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden has withdrawn his nomination of Neera Tanden to be director of the Office of Management and Budget at her request as she seemingly lacked the votes to be confirmed in the U.S. Senate. Tanden's nomination was opposed by some lawmakers over a series of tweets about various politicians she sent during her time as president of the Center for American Progress. In a statement Tuesday evening, Biden said that he accepted Tanden's request to withdraw her nomination and would "look forward to having her serve in a role" in his administration. Tanden wrote to Biden requesting that her...

