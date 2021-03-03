Senate Caucus Presses For New Pot Research Regulations

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- The Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control released a report Wednesday calling for updated regulations on cannabis research and asking federal agencies to weigh in on whether states should cap the potency of pot products that may be sold. The caucus, led by Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, urged the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to quickly issue updated regulations on obtaining a Schedule I research registration. Those regulations should require the DEA to notify applicants within 60 days about incomplete applications and should clearly delineate the roles of the DEA, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the...

