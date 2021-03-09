Q&A With Obama's Counsel: 'Go Fast' On Confirming Judges

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- With control of the Senate up for grabs in only two years, Neil Eggleston, who was White House counsel to former President Barack Obama, is urging the Biden administration to quickly nominate and confirm judges to the federal courts and not let Republicans slow down appointments. Law360 spoke with Eggleston on Tuesday about how Democrats should approach judicial nominations, whether Republicans should play any role in selecting new judges and why he hasn't thought about expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Eggleston, who served from 2014 to 2017 before returning to private practice, defended the Obama administration's record on appointing judges but said...

