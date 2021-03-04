Investor Knew Pot Biz Was Illegal, Thus Can't Sue, Firm Says

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- The architect of a failed venture in the cannabis industry seeks to end claims he defrauded an investor, arguing that the federally illegal nature of his business, and his investor's knowledge of that illegality, means the suit against him should be dismissed with prejudice. In his dismissal bid, John Kaweske and 10 limited liability companies he controls asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty to end the derivative suit brought by Sensoria LLC and its sole member, Gordon Morton, in which Morton accused Kaweske and some of his associates of collecting $225,000 from Morton under false pretenses. Kaweske noted in his...

