Philadelphia Sues State Over Law Preempting Plastic Bag Ban

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 3:20 PM EST) -- Philadelphia and three other Pennsylvania municipalities asked a state court Wednesday to strike down a law that preempts them from passing or enforcing bans on single-use plastic bags. In a petition filed Wednesday with the Commonwealth Court, Philadelphia, West Chester, Narberth and Lower Merion argued the General Assembly's May passage of the preemption law as an amendment to the fiscal code violated the Pennsylvania constitution's rule that bills be limited to a "single subject," as well as the state's Environmental Rights Amendment. "This was a last-minute amendment to a must-pass budget bill," Philadelphia City Solicitor Diana Cortes said. "We have passed...

