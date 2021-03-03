Pa. Home Health Care Co. To Pay $1.6M After DOL OT Probe

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh home health care agency owes more than $1.6 million in back wages and damages to hundreds of aides it shorted on overtime compensation after misclassifying them as independent contractors, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday. In an order, a Pennsylvania federal judge approved a consent judgment between the DOL and Christian Home Healthcare Corp. The company agreed to pay 546 home health aides after the DOL's Wage and Hour Division found it had misclassified employees as independent contractors, who are not entitled to overtime pay, and violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay proper overtime...

