These Firms Landed The Most PTAB Work In 2020

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 10:30 AM EST) -- Three intellectual property boutiques dominated Patent Trial and Appeal Board work in 2020, attributing their success in part to their technical expertise and deep understanding of how PTAB disputes play into parallel district court cases. Fish & Richardson PC sat atop the heap for the third year in a row, litigating 203 cases at the PTAB. Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP came in second with 122 cases, and Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox PLLC followed close behind in third spot with 100 cases, according to a new report from Lex Machina. Full-service firms Ropes & Gray LLP and Jones...

