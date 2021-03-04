Group Says Feds Delaying Protection For Hawaiian Bird

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- The Center for Biological Diversity is asking a federal judge in Hawaii to force the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect the habitat of a native bird on the verge of extinction. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, the environmentalist nonprofit said Fish and Wildlife officials have failed to comply with the Endangered Species Act by not yet designating a critical habitat for the 'i'iwi, a bird native to the islands that the agency designated as "threatened" three years ago. The 'i'iwi's population is declining amid threats from viruses and climate change, the center said, and the bird may not survive...

