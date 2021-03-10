Uptick in 2020 PTAB Cases May Signal New Normal

Law360 (March 10, 2021, 11:05 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board saw a rise in petitions in 2020 for the first time since 2017, hitting a level that attorneys think may hold steady. Patent challengers filed 1,538 petitions of all types last year, a 16% increase from the 1,322 petitions filed in 2019, according to a new report from Lex Machina. While PTAB cases rose for the first time in three years, the 2020 total still fell several hundred shy of 2017's high of 1,799 petitions filed. The 2020 increase in PTAB filings might be partly attributable to the slowdown of infringement trials in district court...

