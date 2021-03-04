Gibson Dunn's M&A Leader Is 1st Woman Elected As Chair

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's New York City-based partner Barbara Becker will take the multinational law firm's reins as the first woman to reach its co-terminous chair and managing partner positions in its 131-year history, the firm has announced. On Wednesday, Gibson Dunn announced the mergers and acquisitions specialist's historic election to its most senior roles, which will take effect May 1. She ascends to the position after more than two decades as a firm partner, during which time she has held a number of other major internal and external leadership titles. Becker told Law360 on Thursday that she decided to pursue...

