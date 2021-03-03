Ex-Goldman Sachs GC Rejoins Sullivan & Cromwell

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- Ex-Goldman Sachs general counsel Karen Seymour has rejoined Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as a partner in its litigation practice and criminal defense and investigations group in New York, the firm said Wednesday. The former federal prosecutor — who helped convict Martha Stewart in 2004 — left Sullivan & Cromwell in late 2017 to join Goldman Sachs, where she recently helped guide the bank in its $2.9 billion plea deal tied to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB, bribery scandal. Law360 reported her departure from the bank on Tuesday. In addition to serving as Goldman Sachs' top lawyer, Seymour sat on the bank's management...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS