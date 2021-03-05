Holland & Knight Adds Ex-Baker McKenzie Tax Partner

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- Holland & Knight has brought on a Baker McKenzie partner who's experienced in tax policy, tax controversy and withholding-tax matters to the firm's public policy and regulation group in Washington, D.C. Joshua Odintz is joining Holland & Knight LLP as a partner after advising clients on domestic and international tax controversy matters at all phases, from audit and administrative appeals through litigation, the firm said Wednesday. He also has experience handling cases involving methods of accounting, transfer pricing, former Section 199 of the Internal Revenue Code, research credits, tax accounting, privilege and work product, among others, the firm said. Odintz told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS