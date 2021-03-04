Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Law360's The Term: Patent Owner Turns Tables On PTAB

 

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:11 PM EST) -- After years of patents being thrown out by the controversial Patent Trial and Appeal Board, one patent owner asked the Supreme Court on Monday to return the favor and declare the board itself invalid. Law360's The Term recaps the hearing, along with a crucial moment for the Voting Rights Act.

Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.

This week, The Term discusses Justice Amy Coney Barrett's first majority opinion, which broke from recent tradition by sparking a dissent from two of the court's liberal justices.

The hosts then turn to this week's hearing in a blockbuster case that progressives fear could gut the remainder of the VRA after the court's 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision. In Brnovich v. DNC, the justices debated whether two Arizona voting regulations violate Section 2 of the VRA, designed to root out laws that discriminate against minority voters.

For the main segment this week, The Term welcomes Law360 senior patent reporter Dani Kass to discuss Monday's oral arguments in three consolidated cases captioned U.S. v. Arthrex Inc. The case deals with whether judges on PTAB are constitutionally appointed, a question that could pose an existential threat to a board that's been derisively labelled by some as a patent "death squad."

