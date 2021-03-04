Law360's The Term: Patent Owner Turns Tables On PTAB

This Week
S2, E20: Patent Owner Turns
Tables On PTAB
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
This week, The Term discusses Justice Amy Coney Barrett's first majority opinion, which broke from recent tradition by sparking a dissent from two of the court's liberal justices.
The hosts then turn to this week's hearing in a blockbuster case that progressives fear could gut the remainder of the VRA after the court's 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision. In Brnovich v. DNC, the justices debated whether two Arizona voting regulations violate Section 2 of the VRA, designed to root out laws that discriminate against minority voters.
For the main segment this week, The Term welcomes Law360 senior patent reporter Dani Kass to discuss Monday's oral arguments in three consolidated cases captioned U.S. v. Arthrex Inc. The case deals with whether judges on PTAB are constitutionally appointed, a question that could pose an existential threat to a board that's been derisively labelled by some as a patent "death squad."
More information about the show can be found here. You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play and iHeartRadio. And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.