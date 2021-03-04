Academics Slam Plans To Raise Pension Fund Contributions

Law360, London (March 4, 2021, 6:46 PM GMT) -- A universities trade group has attacked proposals by a retirement fund to raise the joint contributions institutions and staff pay as the pension group seeks to plug an estimated £18 billion ($25 billion) funding gap. Universities UK, which represents 340,000 employers who are members of the Universities Superannuation Scheme — or USS — pension fund, said on Wednesday that the planned increases by the trustee are unaffordable for employers and risk pricing staff out of the plan. The trade body was responding to an announcement by USS that the combined rate members and employers will need to pay should be raised to between 42.1% to 56.2%,...

