Aviva Sells Off Remaining Italian Biz For €873M

Law360, London (March 4, 2021, 12:04 PM GMT) -- Aviva PLC said on Thursday that it is offloading its remaining business units in Italy for €873 million ($1 billion), as the insurance giant continues to sell off its international portfolio. The London-based company said it will sell the life insurance business of Aviva Italy to CNP Assurances for €543 million and the subsidiary's general insurance business to Allianz S.p.A for €330 million. The latest deal follows the sale of its majority shareholding in Italian joint venture Aviva Vita for €400 million to UBI Banca, in November 2020. Aviva has taken the ax to its international portfolio recently, announcing it will...

