Germany Suspends Greensill Bank Over Financing Risks

Law360, London (March 4, 2021, 2:58 PM GMT) -- Germany's financial regulator has said that it ordered the closure of a subsidiary of Greensill Capital after it found the bank had incorrectly booked payments from a steel tycoon and was at "imminent risk" of holding too much debt. The watchdog, known as BaFin, said on Wednesday that it has placed a moratorium on the supply-chain finance company, closing it to customers and prohibiting it from accepting payments, unless they are earmarked for repaying the firm's debts. The ban means the company will not be able to make payments or dispose of assets. Greensill provides supply-chain finance, which businesses can use...

