EU Traders Told To Reduce Reliance On UK Clearinghouses

Law360, London (March 4, 2021, 5:22 PM GMT) -- The European Union has told traders to reduce their reliance on British central counterparties, which protect over-the-counter derivatives trades, as regulators could decide to take clearing inside the bloc by 2022 to prevent risks to the market. The European Securities and Markets Authority said on Wednesday that it is assessing whether rules governing clearinghouses based outside the EU are sufficient to tackle risks to financial stability when U.K. central counterparties, or CCPs, will no longer be seen as equivalent. Britain left the EU's regulatory orbit on Dec. 31, but CCPs based in Britain are still allowed to clear euro-denominated OTC derivatives...

