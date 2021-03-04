Willis Towers Teams With Fintech Before FCA Pricing Reform

Law360, London (March 4, 2021, 1:00 PM GMT) -- Willis Towers Watson said on Thursday that it is working with an insurance technology company to boost its analytics software, ahead of regulatory changes this year that are likely to prompt a major shake-up in the way insurers price risks for customers. The broker said it would work with CDL to bolster its so-called Radar Live service, an underwriting software that enables insurers to calculate prices for individual customers against market trends. What could be profound changes for underwriters lie ahead, with the Financial Conduct Authority set to intervene this year to harmonize pricing between new and long-term policyholders in general insurance....

