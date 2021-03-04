Teva Faces EU Antitrust Probe Over MS Drug Patent Strategy

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:17 PM EST) -- European enforcers are investigating Teva over concerns the pharmaceutical company delayed the emergence of generic competitors to its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone by misusing patent procedures and disparaging rivals. The European Commission said Thursday it has opened a formal probe to assess whether Teva has abused the dominant market position of its branded version of glatiramer acetate in violation of the bloc's competition laws. The commission said in a statement that enforcers will focus on allegations that Teva abused the patent process and used a communications campaign to hinder its rivals, the agency's first look at such conduct in the...

