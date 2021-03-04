FCA Fines Ex-Stifel Nicolaus Trader For Misleading Market

Law360, London (March 4, 2021, 2:43 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Thursday it has fined a former Stifel Nicolaus trader and banned him from regulated activities for executing 129 so-called wash trades that misled the market about demand for his client's shares. The City watchdog said it has fined Adrian Geoffrey Horn £52,500 ($73,302) for market abuse and banned him indefinitely from performing any function related to a regulated activity. Horn was a former market making trader at Stifel Nicolaus Europe Ltd., which meant that he both bought and sold securities. The FCA said it found during an investigation that Horn engaged in market abuse by executing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS