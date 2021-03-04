Enviros Can't Sue Feds Over SC Crab Harvests, Judge Told

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 5:02 PM EST) -- Environmentalists can't sue the U.S. government over horseshoe crab hunting at a South Carolina wildlife refuge because the lease for the area specifically excludes the matter from federal jurisdiction, a pharmaceutical company says. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. on Wednesday weighed in on a suit filed by the Defenders of Wildlife and the Southern Environmental Law Center against U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, saying that the lease between the FWS and the state of South Carolina for the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge explicitly retained jurisdiction to issue permits for horseshoe crab hunting. Despite concern by the environmentalists that the collection of...

