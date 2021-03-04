'The Consumer Protection Firm' Is Too Generic, TTAB Finds

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 3:35 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to let a Florida law firm register "The Consumer Protection Firm" as a trademark, saying it was merely a generic phrase. In a precedential ruling on Tuesday, the board rejected an application from The Consumer Protection Firm PLLC to register both its name and a logo as trademarks, citing widespread use of the term to simply refer to firms that specialize in that area of law. "The evidentiary record contains numerous generic uses of 'consumer protection,' 'consumer protection firm' and 'consumer protection law firm' by applicant, competitor law firms that practice in the...

