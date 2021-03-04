Wells Fargo Fights Bid To Reveal Atty Docs In Stock-Drop Row

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo has urged a California federal court overseeing a putative securities fraud class action to reject a request by investors that the bank reveal communications it had with Gibson Dunn, arguing that the documents are protected by attorney-client privilege. The Northern District of California should reject the discovery request by lead plaintiff Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California, as the communications between Wells Fargo & Co. and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP during a 2016 congressional investigation into the bank's auto loan insurance practices are privileged and work product, according to the bank's letter to the court on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS