Philip Martinez, Texas Fed. Judge, Is Buried After Dying At 63

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 3:33 PM EST) -- Philip R. Martinez, a U.S. district judge for the Western District of Texas who served on the federal bench for 19 years, was buried Monday after dying in late February. He was 63. Martinez, who was nominated by former President George W. Bush in 2001 and appointed to the federal bench in February 2002, died "very unexpectedly" Feb. 26, according to an announcement by the Western District of Texas, which did not otherwise release a cause of death. Martinez was appointed by Chief Justice John Roberts to serve as a member of the Court Administration and Case Management Committee for the...

