Kirkland-Led Alternative Senior Care Biz Lands $350M In IPO

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- Shares for a senior care enterprise that provides in-home support jumped on the stock exchange Thursday after the Apax Partners-backed company raked in roughly $350 million as part of its initial public offering guided by Kirkland & Ellis and underwriters' counsel Simpson Thacher. InnovAge Holding Corp., directed by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said it would use the new funds to decrease its debt and pay fees related to a recent acquisition. The Denver-based health care provider launched its IPO on the heels of a year that saw traditional senior living facilities decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. InnovAge said in a news...

