IRS Should Revise Private Debt Collection Methodology

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- Since 2015, Congress has required the Internal Revenue Service to enter into contracts with private debt collection agencies to collect unpaid tax liabilities the IRS does not have the resources to collect itself. In 2019, as part of the Taxpayer First Act, or TFA, Congress amended the law to bar the IRS from assigning the tax debts of low-income taxpayers to private collection agencies. Specifically, the TFA directed the IRS to exclude the debts of taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes at or below 200% of the federal poverty level from private collection agency assignment. This requirement took effect on Jan. 1....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS