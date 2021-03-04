Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pot Co. Says Trade Group Has No Stake In Maine License Row

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- A Maine cannabis company with ties to pot giant Acreage Holdings Inc. has urged a federal judge not to let a local marijuana trade group intervene in a suit regarding the state's residency requirement for medical cannabis licensees, saying the group has no cognizable interest in the case.

Wellness Connection of Maine filed a response Wednesday opposing a motion to intervene by United Cannabis Patients and Caregivers of Maine, which says it advocates for marijuana businesses owned by Maine residents.

Wellness Connection said that while United Cannabis represents individual grower caregivers, the lawsuit at hand challenges a residency requirement for dispensaries....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!