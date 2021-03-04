Pot Co. Says Trade Group Has No Stake In Maine License Row

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- A Maine cannabis company with ties to pot giant Acreage Holdings Inc. has urged a federal judge not to let a local marijuana trade group intervene in a suit regarding the state's residency requirement for medical cannabis licensees, saying the group has no cognizable interest in the case. Wellness Connection of Maine filed a response Wednesday opposing a motion to intervene by United Cannabis Patients and Caregivers of Maine, which says it advocates for marijuana businesses owned by Maine residents. Wellness Connection said that while United Cannabis represents individual grower caregivers, the lawsuit at hand challenges a residency requirement for dispensaries....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS