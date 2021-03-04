Ex-Bank CEO Takes OCC Rebuff Of Lucia Attack To DC Circ.

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- A former Maryland bank CEO is moving to appeal a recent refusal by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to revisit an agency administrative proceeding that he settled more than five years ago, a case he argues was unconstitutionally presided over under the U.S. Supreme Court's Lucia decision. James Plack, who was accused of covering up losses at his Rockville-based American Bank in a 2014 OCC enforcement action, petitioned the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday for help after the agency denied an effort he initiated last year to resurface a constitutional objection to the administrative law judges who oversaw the...

