Detroit's Pot Licensing Preference For Locals Spurs Suit

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- The city of Detroit is the latest municipality to face a lawsuit over its recreational marijuana licensing ordinance's preference for locals, with one would-be business owner saying the regulations unconstitutionally discriminate against other Michiganders. Detroit's regulations governing its recreational dispensary licenses more or less guarantee that only longtime Motor City residents will be able to open up pot shops, a violation of both the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause and Michigan's state constitution, the suit says. It was filed in Wayne County Circuit Court on Tuesday by Crystal Lowe, who says she has lived in and around Detroit for most of her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS