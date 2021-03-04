2nd Circ. Vacates Sanctions For Donziger In Chevron Case

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 8:41 PM EST) -- A divided Second Circuit panel on Thursday overturned $666,476 in sanctions against Steven Donziger, who helped secure a fraudulent $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron Corp. in Ecuador, saying confusing constraints imposed on his fundraising activity undermined the penalty. U.S. Circuit Judge Gerard E. Lynch, writing for the majority, said sanctions imposed on Donziger were for violating an injunction that was "insufficiently clear" when read in conjunction with another court order. The ambiguity means that the sanction should be overturned, although the court stated that Donziger's method for raising funds will not be allowed in the future. In 2019, U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS