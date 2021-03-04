UK Food Delivery Startup Deliveroo Eyes Dual-Class IPO

Law360, London (March 4, 2021, 9:45 PM GMT) -- Amazon-backed U.K. online food delivery company Deliveroo said Thursday it is eyeing a London Stock Exchange initial public offering that will include dual-class shares, following a U.K. proposal to ease rules on such voting arrangements in order to attract more technology companies. London-based Deliveroo would become the latest food delivery service to go public following growth for its industry, which benefited from increased demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Silicon Valley food delivery app Doordash raised $3.4 billion in a U.S. IPO in December. Deliveroo said it plans to list in London with a "time-limited" dual-class structure that allows a company's founders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS